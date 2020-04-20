Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called a truce and are working together to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

The actors, who have an ongoing comedic rivalry on social media, have teamed up with the All In Challenge to raise money for Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Fans can donate to the project and enter for a chance to have their family run a lemonade stand with Reynolds and Jackman. All proceeds from the lemonade stand will go to first responders.

Reynolds nominated soccer star Ashley Lawrence and astronaut Chris Hadfield to also take part in the All In Challenge while Jackman nominated NFL star Drew Brees, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann.

The All In Challenge has celebrities auctioning off experiences in order to provide food for children, the elderly and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, I've agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge," Jackman said on Twitter alongside a video of himself and Reynolds announcing the project.

Jackman and Reynolds have enjoyed poking fun at each other for years on social media. Both stars appeared together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Reynolds has also frequently made fun of Jackman in his Deadpool films.