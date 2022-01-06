Hugh Jackman returned to Broadway on Thursday as performances of The Music Man are set to resume.

The Music Man had performances canceled through Jan. 5 back in December after Jackman tested positive for COVID-19. The actor portrays Professor Harold Hill in the play.

"I can't tell you how good this moment feels. We're back," Jackman said in a video he posted on Twitter Thursday outside the Winter Garden Theatre.

"To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray that you'll have a chance to reschedule," he continued.

Jackman then continued to express his excitement for coming back.

"I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show, which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith, back to Broadway," he said.

"To all the shows on Broadway I'm thinking of you all and everyone stay safe. Be kind to each other and I look forward to seeing you soon," Jackman continued.

Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire recently announced that it was going on hiatus from Jan. 10 through March 14, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.