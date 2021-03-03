Plot details are being kept under wraps for the untitled project, based on the popular fantasy game franchise.
Paramount and eOne are jointly producing and financing the film. eOne will distribute the film in the U.K. and Canada with Paramount distributing the rest of the world.
Grant was last seen in HBO's The Undoing and Guy Ritchie film The Gentleman. Lillis is best known for starring in It and was last seen in Amazon's Uncle Frank and Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This.
