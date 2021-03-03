Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis have joined the cast of Paramount and eOne's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation.

Grant will portray the film's central villain named Forge Fletcher and Lillis will play a character named Doric.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Rege-Jean Page also star in the film, from writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night).

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the untitled project, based on the popular fantasy game franchise.

Paramount and eOne are jointly producing and financing the film. eOne will distribute the film in the U.K. and Canada with Paramount distributing the rest of the world.