Hugh Grant says his wife, producer Anna Eberstein, knows how The Undoing ends.

The 60-year-old actor discussed on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers how Eberstein isn't a fan of his romantic comedies but is interested in The Undoing.

Grant said he and Eberstein have different tastes in TV and movie genres.

"My wife is the man in our house, really," Grant said. "She likes violent films, gangster films, while I'm sitting there watching Roman Holiday or Sound of Music or something. So she's never liked those films I did in the past, which were all romance and stuff."

"But now, now she's starting to get a taste for them. And she did like this series, I have to say," he added.

Grant said part of The Undoing's appeal to Eberstein is his co-stars Ismael Cruz Cordov and Edgar Rami­rez.

"She's in love with the murdered lady's husband, played by Ismael Cruz Cordova, and she's very in love with the cop, Edgar Rami­rez, as well," he said.

The Undoing is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known. The series follows Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a wife and mother whose seemingly perfect life falls apart after a murder. Grant plays Grace's husband, Jonathan Fraser.

On The Tonight Show, Grant said he told Eberstein how the HBO adaptation will end.

"She did know, because although she's not interested in show business in any way at all, I bore her about all my work so I took her through all the scripts and all the issues before we started," he said.

The Undoing is created, written and executive produced by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). The show co-stars Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe and Matilda De Angelis, and airs Sundays on HBO.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, Grant shared how he had COVID-19 earlier this year. He described his symptoms, which included excessive sweating, pressure in his chest and a loss of smell.

"I think I got it in sort of February," the actor said. "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat ... My eyeballs felt about three sizes too big, and this feeling as if an enormous man was sitting on my chest."