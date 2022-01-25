Actor Michael Madsen's 26-year-old son, Hudson Madsen, died over the weekend in Hawaii.

Hudson Madsen died on Sunday; the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed to NBC's Today and E! News.

The department determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be suicide, E! News reported.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," a representative for his family said in a statement to Today. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him."

"We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time," the statement added.

Hudson is survived by his wife, Carlie, his brothers, Christian, Calvin, Max and Luke, father, Michael, and mother DeAnna.

Hudson's father, 64, has starred in Quentin Tarantino's movies, such as Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight and Kill Bill.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.