How to Get Away with Murder star Karla Souza is going to be a mom of two.

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Marshall Trenkmann.

Souza shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with her 2-year-old daughter, Gianna. Souza showed her baby bump in a pink "Mama Bird" t-shirt.

"Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy," the star wrote, referencing her Unleashed online course.

"Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I'm honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks," she said.

How to Get Away with Murder creator Pete Nowalk, actress Karla Mosley and actor Michael Ealy were among those to congratulate Souza in the comments.

"Congrats on #2," Ealy wrote.

Souza played Laurel Castillo on How to Get Away with Murder, which ended this month after six seasons on ABC. The series was produced by Shonda Rhimes and co-starred Viola Davis, Billy Brown and Jack Falahee.

Souza paid tribute to the show on Instagram following its series finale.

"And that's a wrap," the actress wrote. "Thank you to everyone who contributed to the last 6 years of @howtogetawaywithmurder! I'm overwhelmed with emotion to be at the end of this beautiful journey, at the same time, I'm also eternally grateful to have brought Laurel Castillo to life."

"Thank you @petenowalk, @shondarhimes, @violadavis, and every single person who was part of this production! I've learned from each one of you," she said. "This isn't goodbye -- just see you later."

Souza will star with Malin Akerman, Ken Marino, Joe Manganiello and Alyssa Milano in the upcoming film The Sleepover.