How to Get Away with Murder alum Aja Naomi King is going to be a mom.

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child after experiencing two miscarriages.

King shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a maternity photo. The picture shows King baring her baby bump, which is emphasized with colorful lights in the background.

"I really can't begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family," she captioned the post. "With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby."

King said she was "deeply moved" by hearing other people's stories after having two miscarriages of her own. She told fans she "will never have enough language" to express her experience.

"No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever," the star said.

"And I won't lie, it's been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy. To believe that it's real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain. But I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy," she added.

King assured other people struggling with fertility issues that they "don't have to carry the weight of it alone."

"So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone," she said. "Sending love always."

Actresses Ashley Blaine Featherson, Alexandra Grey and Ashley Park were among those to congratulate King in the comments.

"So so happy for you amen!" Featherson wrote.

"Omg congrats beautiful wowwww," Grey added.

"So happy for you and thank you for sharing your heart," Park said.

King has not shared the identity of her partner. She sparked dating rumors in June when she posted a photo of herself with a man in Austria.

King played Michaela Pratt on How to Get Away with Murder, which ended in May 2020 after six seasons on ABC. She has since appeared in the films The 24th and Sylvie's Love.