The Howard Stern Show is to continue exclusively on SiriusXM for the next five years, its host and the satellite radio company announced Tuesday.

The archive of audio and video from past episodes will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.

The terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

"Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike," said Stern in a statement, referring to the many fines and citations he racked up by using obscene language on the air.

"And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving. I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don't have an excuse to quit."

The 66-year-old comedian and celebrity interviewer has referred to himself as the "King of All Media" for decades.

He is also the author of several books, including Private Parts -- which was adapted as a 1997 film he also starred in -- and more recently, Howard Stern Comes Again.

Stern also served as a judge on America's Got Talent for four seasons ending in 2015.