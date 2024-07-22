During Joey's final week of dates with Kelsey and Daisy Kent in Mexico, Carly opened up about how she and Ellie instinctively "knew" Joey was going to pick Kelsey in the end during a recent appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
"When we went to Mexico for Joey's 'Meet the Family' episode, the way they had set it up -- Joey came in first and told us who we were going to be meeting," Carly recalled during the podcast's July 17 episode.
"So, he talked about his Final 2 ladies that were there and explained them, like, who they were and why these two women were the last people there... I think we took a break after he told us who the two girls were, before we actually met the first one."
Carly said before she and Ellie met Joey's final two bachelorettes, they touched up their makeup and discussed Joey's initial comments about the women.
"We looked at each other and [said], 'It's Kelsey.' Like, we knew before meeting them just how he talked about her," Carly confessed.
"We were like, 'He is clearly so in love with her.' So I think it really shaped the directions of my conversation with the two of them."
Carly explained how she wanted to get to the bottom of why Joey seemed to be leaning towards choosing Kelsey during his last days as The Bachelor star.
"For Daisy, I was trying to see if there was something Joey wasn't seeing or if there were things that he had questions about vs. Kelsey," Carly noted.
"They showed so little of the conversations we had [with Kelsey]. But I feel like my sister and I were... trying to dig a little bit deeper to make sure [Kelsey was the right choice] because he seemed so sure already."
Carly therefore admitted that her family was "probably a little bit tougher" on Daisy during their meet and greet.
"But we knew. We knew it was Kelsey," Carly concluded.
As for Joey's father Nick Graziadei, Nick revealed on "Bachelor Happy Hour" in May that Joey and Daisy's body language during the family meet and greet was "just okay," which was a sign for him that they weren't a perfect match.
"Because when [Charity and Joey] sat down, I saw it! I was like, 'These people really care for each other.'"
But then Nick shared how his fears were put to rest once Kelsey walked in.
"She lights up the room and sits down with Joey, and they were like two kids on the couch. They were sitting there talking and I was like, 'Okay, finally.' I was like, 'Thank God I saw this.' That's really what my response was. It was like, 'Ah! Thank goodness!"
Nick said since he "saw that" connection between Kelsey and Joey, he was thrilled to discover Joey had proposed marriage to her at the Final Rose Ceremony.
"I was like, 'Obviously. She's amazing,'" Nick gushed of his future daughter-in-law. "So it was exciting and I was happy for them."
Nick reiterated, "[With Daisy], I was like, 'Wait a minute. I'm concerned.' But then the relief came with [Kelsey].'"
Not only were Joey's relatives confident that Joey was going to choose Kelsey as his winner, but so was his runner-up, Daisy.
During an April episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Daisy admitted that meeting Joey's family "went so good" but she was "filled with anxiety" ahead of her last date with Joey.
"Everything just started to physically hurt. My whole body was like, 'This doesn't feel right,'" Daisy recalled, adding how something was "missing" with Joey and they had been "trying to force" things.
"And my reason for going to talk to Kelsey was from a friendship standpoint... I know they both really cared about me, and I wanted them to know that I was going to be okay and that I supported them and I want them to be happy."
Daisy even said she had told Kelsey, "I know he's not my person. He's your person."
Daisy called the conversation "beautiful," adding, "[Kelsey also] knew it was her. She knew it wasn't me. And she said, 'I've been worried about you all week, because I felt that it's going to be me.'"
On The Bachelor's Season 28 finale, Daisy and Kelsey traveled together, in the same van, to the Final Rose Ceremony. Daisy met with Joey first and gracefully bowed out of the competition before Joey could officially dump her.
"Falling in love with you has been so fun and I do love you," Daisy told The Bachelor star. "But the thing is, you're not going to choose me."
Joey immediately broke down into tears, confirming that Daisy's gut instinct was correct.
Joey proceeded to reunite with Kelsey and profess his love to her at the Final Rose Ceremony, and the pair got engaged in Tulum.