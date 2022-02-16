How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.

Duff confirmed the second season renewal on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sitting with her castmates.

"HAPPY NEWS! Surprise! You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!" Duff said.

The series, which is a standalone sequel series to CBS' How I Met Your Mother, was first launched in January.

Duff stars as Sophie who is figuring out who she is while dating in New York City alongside her close group of friends. Kim Cattrall portrays Sophie in the future who is telling her son how she met his father.

How I Met Your Father was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also serve as writers and co-showrunners. Duff is producing with Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londy as executive producers.