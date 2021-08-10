Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) created How I Met Your Father and are penning the series.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Pam Fryman, who helmed episodes of How I Met Your Mother, is directing the pilot episode and is serving as an executive producer. Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who co-created the original series, are also serving as executive producers.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.