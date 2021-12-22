'House of the Dragon,' 'Westworld' footage appears in HBO promo
UPI News Service, 12/22/2021
HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series House of the Dragon.
The network shared a 2022 preview Wednesday featuring footage from the Game of Thrones spinoff and other series, including Westworld, Barry, The Flight Attendant and Euphoria.
The House of the Dragon clips feature Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. HBO released a teaser trailer for the series in October.
Meanwhile, new footage confirms Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright will return in Westworld Season 4 and Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Barry, His Dark Materials, Raised by Wolves, Gossip Girl and A Black Lady Sketch Show will get new seasons.
