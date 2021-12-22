HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series House of the Dragon.

The network shared a 2022 preview Wednesday featuring footage from the Game of Thrones spinoff and other series, including Westworld, Barry, The Flight Attendant and Euphoria.

The House of the Dragon clips feature Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. HBO released a teaser trailer for the series in October.

Meanwhile, new footage confirms Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright will return in Westworld Season 4 and Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Barry, His Dark Materials, Raised by Wolves, Gossip Girl and A Black Lady Sketch Show will get new seasons.

In addition, the new series The Gilded Age, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon, Peacemaker, with John Cena, and the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Original Sin will debut.

Other new films and series include The Time Traveler's Wife, We Own This City, Julia, DMZ, Love & Death, The Staircase, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

HBO has set premiere dates for some of the new content, including Euphoria Season 3, which will premiere Jan. 9, 2022, and The Gilded Age, which will debut Jan. 24.