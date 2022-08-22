The premiere of the eagerly awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, crashed the HBO Max app for at least 3,000 subscribers Sunday night.

The HBO support team told people having trouble watching the first episode: "We're aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment. Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble."

The cable network said in a statement that House of the Dragon was "successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers" Sunday evening.

"We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users," the statement said.

The medieval fantasy-drama is based on George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, which chronicles the history of House Targaryen and takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.