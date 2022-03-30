House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen. The series takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which was based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.
The new show is created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, with Condal and Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik as executive producers and co-showrunners.
House of the Dragon will explore the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war among the Targaryens.
