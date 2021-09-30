A Massachusetts home that was severely damaged by a recent fire has been put on the market "as is" -- with an asking price of $399,000.

The home on Berkeley Street in Melrose was completely burned and the windows were blown out during an August fire, and the house, which has not undergone any repairs since the blaze, is being listed online for $399,000.

"House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is," the listing states.

The listing is being cited as an example of skyrocketing property prices in Massachusetts.

The Warren group listed the median sale price for single family homes in the state at $535,000 for the month of August, and the Massachusetts Association of Realtors said the median price was $552,000 in September.

The home's occupants were not injured in the fire, but some firefighters were treated at the scene for minor heat-related injuries.