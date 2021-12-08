The preview shows Johnny (Samberg) use Van Helsing's Monsterification Ray to transform himself into a monster. The experiment goes wrong and Dracula (Hull) and his monster friends are also transformed into humans.
"Dracula and Johnny set out together to find a secret crystal that will help them turn back accordingly, while learning to rely on and appreciate each other along the way," an official description reads.
Transformania is a sequel to Hotel Transylvania (2012), Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018). Adam Sandler voiced Dracula in the first three movies.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and premieres Jan. 14, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.
