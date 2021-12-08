Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated comedy Wednesday featuring the voices of Andy Samberg Kathryn Hahn and Brian Hull.

The preview shows Johnny (Samberg) use Van Helsing's Monsterification Ray to transform himself into a monster. The experiment goes wrong and Dracula (Hull) and his monster friends are also transformed into humans.

"Dracula and Johnny set out together to find a secret crystal that will help them turn back accordingly, while learning to rely on and appreciate each other along the way," an official description reads.

Transformania is a sequel to Hotel Transylvania (2012), Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018). Adam Sandler voiced Dracula in the first three movies.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and premieres Jan. 14, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.