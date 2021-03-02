Authorities in Michigan came to the rescue of a horse that was trapped in the frigid waters of an icy pond on its owner's property.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said an animal control officer responded to the property in Wayland Township and requested help from the Wayland Fire Department.

Firefighters donned rescue gear and ventured out into the pond to break up the ice and make a path for the horse to be led to safety.

The horse, named Missy, was escorted out of the water at the end of the 30-minute rescue.