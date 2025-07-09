HOME > Home Town HGTV

'Home Town' star Erin Napier shuts down Ben Napier divorce rumors

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/09/2025



star Erin Napier has denied rumors she and husband Ben Napier are heading for a divorce.



ADVERTISEMENT Erin took to Instagram Stories on Monday to slam recent articles claiming her marriage is on the rocks.



"Can't believe I even have to say this but NO, the click bait articles that we are splitting up are not real, y'all," Erin, 39, wrote, Us Weekly



"They are AI generated in India or something and don't even make any kind of sense. Y'all are smarter than this."



Erin continued in a second post: "And please don't ask about it in front of our babies. They don't understand what 'online fake news' means and it's upsetting."



Erin and Ben, 41, share two children, Helen, 7, and Mae, 4, who were born in January 2018 and May 2021, respectively.



The reality TV stars met in 2004 when they both attended Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, and then they got married in 2008.



Nearly a decade after their wedding, Erin and Ben began starring on the HGTV series in 2016, and fans have grown quite attached to the couple.



"Erin and I always say communication is a key element in a happy marriage," Ben told Us in March.



"The vast majority of our job is a director saying, 'Hey, that just happened -- give me some thoughts on it.' We ping-pong off each other."



Erin proudly stated that she and Ben had been together longer than they were apart.



"We learned how to communicate together. It's effortless now," Erin told the magazine.



Erin and Ben also starred on Takeover in 2021, where they travel across the country to restore some communities.

Ben also starred in his own spinoff, : Ben's Workshop, from 2021 to 2022.



Erin and Ben gushed about how they work so well together as a married couple.



"Some people say, 'Oh, I could never work with my spouse,' but it may be that you've never actually tried," Ben explained.



"If you go to your parents' house and you're only there for a couple days, you tend to start getting on each other's nerves, but if you're together for an extended period, you move beyond that, and you get into this groove together."



At the time, Erin also expressed how her relationship was thriving via Instagram.



"I think the best way to find happiness in your marriage is to serve one another," the home designer wrote.



"Never stop talking. Pray together. Show each other so much grace. Be on the same team. We only have 20 years of practice, and we are not experts, but it's worked for us every time."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

