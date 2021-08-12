The Home Alone reboot starring Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney is coming to Disney+ in November.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that the new holiday film, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, will premiere Nov. 12.

Home Sweet Home Alone is a reboot of the 1990 film Home Alone and the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise. Macaulay Culkin starred as Kevin McCallister in the first two films.

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell wrote the script for the new movie, with Dan Mazer as director and Jeremiah Samuels as executive producer. Archie Yates, Ally Maki, Pete Holmes, Kenan Thompson and Pete Holmes also star.

Home Sweet Home Alone follows Max Mercer (Yates), a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. When a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers.

"Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensure, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home," an official description reads.

Disney+ shared photos featuring the Home Sweet Home Alone cast Thursday.

Kemper is known for playing Erin Hannon on The Office and Kimmy Schmidt on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Delaney played Rob Norris on Catastrophe, while Yates starred in the film Jo Jo Rabbit.