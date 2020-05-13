The Hollywood Bowl announced Wednesday that it canceled its entire summer concert series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the first time in the Los Angeles venue's history that it will not present shows during the summer.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer suggested that the city's stay-at-home orders could continue through July, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Bowl said in a statement on its website that it wanted to protect its artists, audience, staff and community from the spread of COVID-19.

The Bowl is an outdoor amphitheater on Highland Avenue near Hollywood. It hosts performances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra, rock concerts and movie screenings with a live orchestral score.

The 2020 season had performances scheduled from May 29 through Sept. 26. Hall & Oates, Lady Antebellum, Alice Cooper, Alanis Morisette, Halsey and Steely Dan were among the artists with bookings at the Bowl. Some list their shows as postponed rather than canceled, so they may return.

Ticketholders have three options. The Bowl suggests donating or exchanging tickets for credit toward a future performance at the Bowl or sister theaters. Ticketholders may also request a refund by phone or email. The Bowl recommends email.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic is a non-profit organization that runs the Hollywood Bowl via ticket sales and donations. With a loss in ticket sales for the season, the Bowl encouraged its supporters to make a donation.