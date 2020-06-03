"I'm excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture," Grainger said in a press release. "Ben's meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can't wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next."
Grainger, 32, is known for her roles in Strike, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Bonnie & Clyde, The Borgias and Where the Heart Is.
