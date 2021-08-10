Hoda Kotb celebrated her 57th birthday with her family.

The Today anchor rang in the occasion Monday with her fiance, Joel Schiffman, their two daughters, Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2, her mom, Sameha, and her sister, Hala.

Kotb shared a video on Instagram of her family singing "Happy Birthday" while gathered around a homemade cake with rainbow sprinkles.

Kotb later posted a photo of herself and Schiffman at sunset.

"Goodbye Aug 9... loved our ride around the sun," she captioned the post.

Kotb shared a group photo earlier in the day that included her brother, Adel, and nieces Hannah and Ella. She also showed off sweet birthday treats from former Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and current anchor Savannah Guthrie

On Tuesday, Kotb posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers from former Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Kotb and Schiffman got engaged in November 2019 after adopting their two daughters. Kotb confirmed on Watch What Happens Live in July that she and Schiffman plan to adopt a third child, but said the process has been "slow" due to COVID-19.

"They said that a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they'd want to do -- have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't -- are holding on to things because they don't have anything in that moment," Kotb explained. "So that's what I've heard from our agency. Everything's slow."

"They said wait wisely and just be. So we're just gonna be," she said.

Kotb announced in October that she and Schiffman had filled out paperwork to adopt a third child.