Hoda Kotb is missing Monday's episode of Today due to the flu.

Kotb's co-host Savannah Guthrie said that Kotb, 55, is sick and will stay home from the show for several days as she recovers from influenza.

"If you're missing Hoda, so are we. Guess what, she's got the flu. And we think she'll probably be out 'til probably mid week, maybe longer. So we're sending her our best wishes this morning," Guthrie said on Today.

Guthrie said that Kotb did get a flu shot prior to her illness.

Today confirmed Kotb's absence on Twitter.

"@hodakotb is out sick today, but we're still going to wish her BFF @karenswensen the happiest of birthdays!" the post reads.

Kotb wished her best friend Karen Swensen a happy birthday Monday on Instagram but did not address her illness.

Guthrie herself returned to Today in January after undergoing eye surgery. Guthrie had retinal detachment surgery in December after injuring her eye during an incident with her son, Charley, in November.

"Can't stop smiling to be back home with all my @todayshow loves today!!!" Guthrie wrote on Instagram upon her return to Today.

Kotb got engaged to her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, in November. The couple have two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, and celebrated Haley's second birthday in February.