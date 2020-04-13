Hoda Kotb is celebrating her daughter Hope's first birthday.

The 55-year-old television personality shared photos Sunday on Instagram from Hope's at-home birthday party, which coincided with Easter.

One picture shows Hope and Kotb's 3-year-old daughter, Haley, about to dig into a homemade birthday cake with yellow frosting. Another photo shows Kotb, her fiance, Joel Schiffman, and their daughters on a Zoom call with family.

"As my best friend @karenswensen said.. Hope blooms this Easter! Happy bday Hope! #1," Kotb captioned the post.

Today contributors Joy Bauer and Donna Farizan were among those to wish Hope a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday, precious Hope!" Bauer wrote.

Hope also received a birthday message from Kotb's driver, Eddie, who dressed up in Sesame Street gear and hand-wrote his well-wishes with chalk on Kotb's driveway.

"You know you have a real friend when they go on Amazon ... buy a cookie monster onesie and an Elmo T-shirt because they know your kids love Sesame Street," Kotb captioned a photo of her friend Sunday.

"Thank you Eddie... for our chalk heart. You are a friend who also happens to drive me to work in the morning... I am so beyond happy to have you in my tiny circle of people I can still see every day," she said. "thanks for loving my kids XO."

Kotb's daughters are big fans of the children's program Sesame Street. In October, Kotb brought Haley to the Today set to meet Sesame Street characters on the show.

Kotb's daughter Haley celebrated her third birthday in February. Kotb previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her life "makes sense" after adopting her daughters and getting engaged to Schiffman.

"I feel like my life finally makes sense," she said. "I think I thought it did, but now when I get home after work, and it's usually in the afternoon, Haley, my older one, jumps 5 feet, 9 inches into my arms. I get that when I go home."

In other Today news, Kotb's co-anchor Al Roker is celebrating his daughter Courtney's engagement. Courtney Roker got engaged to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.