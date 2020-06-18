Hoda Kotb says she's "bummed" about postponing her wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old television personality appeared with her Today co-host Savannah Guthrie on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she gave an update on her wedding to her fiance, Joel Schiffman.

Kotb said her wedding to Schiffman will likely be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a destination wedding, which would mean people getting on planes," Kotb said. "We were kind of holding out to see what could happen, but the destination we were going to is turning into one of the hot spots."

Kotb said she and Schiffman planned to marry at their favorite destination.

"It looks like we may have to postpone," the star said. "We're kind of bummed about that, because the place we were going was like our favorite place on Earth. We love it there.

"I know we should say, 'Who cares? It doesn't matter,' but we waited a long time so I sure hope we get to have it," she added. "I don't know when, but it will definitely be postponed."

Kotb and Schiffman got engaged in Mexico in November. The couple have two daughters, Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 14 months.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On Ellen, Kotb and Guthrie also discussed their partnership on Today and how the health crisis has confirmed they are the right fit. Kotb was named Guthrie's new co-anchor in 2018 following Matt Lauer 's dismissal.

"We miss each other so much that we actually call during the commercials and talk, and then we text through the entire show," Guthrie said. "Me and Hoda, we are the right match for each other."