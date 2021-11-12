Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Hocus Pocus 2.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the horror comedy film Friday on Disney+ Day.

The picture features the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as Winnie, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, aka the Sanderson sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. The movies follow the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches, after they are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Mass.

The new film is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher and co-stars Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo.

Disney+ announced this month that production on the sequel has started in Rhode Island.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve," an official synopsis reads.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.