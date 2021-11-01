Production is underway on Hocus Pocus 2.

Disney+ said in a press release Monday that the Hocus Pocus sequel has started filming in Rhode Island.

Original Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will return as witches and sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Doug Jones will also reprise Billy Butcherson.

New cast members include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the witches.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve," an official synopsis reads.

The sequel is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin', The Proposal).

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus," Fletcher said. "Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinary talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast."

The new film will also feature Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

The original Hocus Pocus was released in July 1993.