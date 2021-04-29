Ray Shoesmith's struggle to balance life and work as a hitman intensifies in Season 3, the final season of FX's "Mr Inbetween," the official trailer showed Thursday.

Season 3 of the FX original series premieres May 25 on FX and the next day on Hulu.

"Bad people doing bad stuff," Shoesmith (Scott Ryan) says in the official trailer released on YouTube Thursday, with clips from the trailer showing various episodes of violence and its ramifications. "If you get in a bad situation, I want you to feel like you can talk to me."

Shoesmith's hitman business is growing in Season 3, but a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Jeremy Sims) has exacerbated his struggle to balance work and family life. Furthermore, amid chemistry with new colleague Zoe (Emily Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes him question his ethics and where his life is headed.

"Shoesmith 'takes care of people' -- collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns, and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis," an FX statement said. "Ray demands respect and does not tolerate others disregarding his very clear code of ethics. As Ray's increasingly volatile work collides with his imploding personal life, he finds himself struggling to stay atop the complex web he has woven."

The final season also sees Shoesmith mourning the loss of Bruce, and trying to figure out how to care for his aging father Bill (Kenny Graham). Meanwhile, his daughter Brittany (Chika Yasmura) is growing up and coming closer to finding out what he really does for a living. Though things are good with best friend Gary (Justin Rosniak), he is working freelance and feeling isolated.

"Fellow underworld figures dub Ray 'The Magician' for his uncanny ability to make things disappear," the statement said. "As his family crumbles, emotions rage and violence escalates, the blood on his hands may finally cause the magic wand to slip."

Nash Edgerton, Scott Ryan, and Michele Bennett executive produce the series, which was shot in Australia and produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions in association with FX Productions.

The previous two seasons are available to watch on FX and Hulu.