Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Hit & Run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Monday featuring Lior Raz as Segev Azulai, a husband and father living in Tel Aviv.

The preview shows Segev's (Raz) life turn upside down after his wife dies in a mysterious hit and run accident. As he searches for the killers, Segev begins to uncover secrets about his wife.

"With the help of an ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him," an official description reads.

Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gregg Henry and Gal Toren also have roles.

Hit & Run hails from the producers of The Killing and Fauda. Raz plays Doron Kabilio on Fauda, a Netflix series that has been renewed for a fourth season.

Raz and Avi Issacharoff co-created the series with showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Mike Barker, Kimberlin Belloni, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks serve as executive producers.

Hit & Run premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lathan is known for the films Love & Basketball and The Best Man. She played Jenelle on The Affair and voices Donna Tubbs on Family Guy.