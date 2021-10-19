"I have been waiting 40 years for the sequel to History of the World, Part I and I cannot believe I'm part of the team that will be making it with @iamwandasykes, @ikebarinholtz, @davidstassen and a great group of writers," Kroll said on Twitter.
"We're ready to make 'History' again!" added Sykes.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I have loved Mel Brooks since I was a child and am thrilled to be a part of this!" Barinholtz tweeted.
"It's good to be (adjacent to) the king," Stassen said on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.