A&E Networks has opted not to renew the History channel shows Project Blue Book and Knightfall for third seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cancellations were reported Thursday by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Project Blue Book was based on the real-life experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen), a college professor called upon by the U.S. Air Force to investigate unexplained mysteries, possibly involving aliens from other planets.

The series co-starred Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo also star, with Keir O'Donnell and Jerod Haynes.

"Friends, very sad to report #ProjectBlueBook won't be renewed @HISTORY, who'll pursue mini-series only. BUT, know this: We are committed to finding it a new home! Now we need our 2.5mil+ weekly fans' help! #RenewBlueBook is now #SaveBlueBook! RT!" show creator David O'Leary tweeted.

Knightfall was a drama about the Knights Templar, set in the 14th century.

It starred Tom Cullen, Jim Carter, Padraic Delaney, Olivia Ross and Mark Hamill.