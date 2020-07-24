HBO is giving a glimpse of His Dark Materials Season 2.

The network released a first-look trailer for the season Thursday during San Diego Comic-Con@Home.

The preview introduces Andrew Scott as the new character John Parry, Will's (Amir Wilson) long-lost father. John relays the myth of the Subtle Knife, an instrument that can open doors between worlds.

The trailer also shows Lyra (Dafne Keen) arrive at the mysterious city of Citti gaze, where she meets Will. Lyra and Will must evade great danger while exploring the new world.

Scott's former Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will voice John's daemon in Season 2.

"I'm really thrilled about that because it's all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that's what I feel about Phoebe in real life," Scott said during Comic-Con@Home.

Season 2 also features Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, a witch queen, and Simone Kirby as Dr. Mary Malone, a scientist. The series co-stars Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

His Dark Materials is based on the Philip Pullman book series of the same name. The first season premiered on HBO and BBC One in November. Season 2 will premiere in the fall.

Scott played the "Hot Priest" on Fleabag. He will star in Three Kings, a new play that will stream from London's Old Vic theater July 29 to Aug. 1.