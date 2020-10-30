Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Hillbilly Elegy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a poster for the movie Friday featuring Glenn Close and Amy Adams as mother and daughter Bonnie and Bev Vance.

The poster shows Bonnie (Close) and Bev (Adams) pose against a red car. Bonnie wears an American flag T-shirt and jeans, while Bev sports a tank top and overall shorts.

Hillbilly Elegy is based on the J.D. Vance memoir of the same name, which follows three generations of an Appalachian family now living in Ohio. Gabriel Basso plays J.D. in the film.

Netflix released a trailer for the movie this month that shows Bev struggling with addiction and J.D. (Basso) navigating young adulthood while dealing with his family's issues.

Hillbilly Elegy is directed by Ron Howard , who discussed the film in an interview with Collider in January.

"It's a story of transformation ... it really is about being your best self, finding strength in your heritage, and the lessons that you learn, but also recognizing the hurdles that some that might represent as well, and learning how to grow beyond it," he said.

Howard and Close previously collaborated on Howard's 1994 movie The Paper. Howard's other films include Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hillbilly Elegy opens in select theaters and premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.