Hillary Clinton says she isn't feuding with singer Barbra Streisand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former first lady, 72, confirmed or denied rumors, including her alleged grudge against Streisand, 77, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Clinton said it is "not at all" true that she has a "rocky relationship" with Streisand, her longtime friend and supporter.

"We're good friends," she said of Streisand.

Tabloids had reported in 2017 that Streisand was seeking to get back in Clinton's "good graces" amid a feud. Streisand praised Clinton in an interview with Variety in 2018 while discussing the 2016 presidential election.

"I really believe she won the election," Streisand said of the presidential race between Clinton and Donald Trump

"She needed to be president of the United States," the singer added. "What that would have done for women, make them so proud, and all those little girls who are thinking, 'I can be anything that I want to be, even president of the United States.' I was just heartbroken. I was so devastated for a long time."

On WWHL, Clinton also denied that she once lit a cigarette in the White House to torture her husband, president Bill Clinton, who is allergic to smoke.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"No, that's not true," Clinton said. "I got into a lot of trouble, though, because I made the White House a no-smoking zone. And so a lot of the leaders had to go outside to smoke, and that was challenging."

In addition, Clinton denied ever throwing a lamp, book or bible at Bill Clinton's head.

"No. Not that I haven't thought about it. But no, I never have done it," she said.

On the WWHL after-show, Clinton shared how she deals with harsh criticism. Clinton said she's learned "to take criticism seriously but not personally."

Hillary, a new documentary about Clinton, premieres Friday on Hulu. Clinton said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February that reliving the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal for the series was a draining experience.