Hilary Duff has announced on Instagram that the planned Lizzie McGuire revival series for Disney+ has been canceled.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Duff said on Wednesday after stating that she was honored to portray Lizzie McGuire.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of" the actress continued.

Duff was set to reprise her role as an older Lizzie McGuire in the revival alongside returning stars Adam Lamberg as Gordo, Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire and Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire.

Terri Minsky, the creator of the original Lizzie McGuire series, exited the Disney+ revival as showrunner in January following the filming of two episodes.

"After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," Disney said in a statement at the time.

The show never got back into production with Duff saying on Instagram in February that the revival should be moved to Hulu so that it can explore more adult themes.

The original Lizzie McGuire series aired from 2000 to 2004 on Disney channel and spawned a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Duff announced in October that she is pregnant with her third child.