Hilary Duff says 'Lizzie McGuire' revival is canceled
UPI News Service, 12/17/2020
Hilary Duff has announced on Instagram that the planned Lizzie McGuire revival series for Disney+ has been canceled.
"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Duff said on Wednesday after stating that she was honored to portray Lizzie McGuire.
"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of" the actress continued.
