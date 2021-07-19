Duff has three children -- son Luca, 9, with Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 2, and Mae, 3 months, with her husband, Matthew Koma. Moore has a 4-month-old son, August, while Tisdale has a daughter, Jupiter, 3 months, and Trainor has a son, Riley, 5 months.
Food blogger Gabby Dalkin and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan also attended the event with their kids.
Duff shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the six babies lying on their backs in a circle.
"All da babies," she captioned the post, tagging their moms.
