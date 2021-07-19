Hilary Duff hosted a music class for celebrity moms and their babies over the weekend.

The 33-year-old singer and actress invited Mandy Moore Meghan Trainor and other moms to attend a playdate with their young kids.

Duff has three children -- son Luca, 9, with Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 2, and Mae, 3 months, with her husband, Matthew Koma. Moore has a 4-month-old son, August, while Tisdale has a daughter, Jupiter, 3 months, and Trainor has a son, Riley, 5 months.

Food blogger Gabby Dalkin and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan also attended the event with their kids.

Duff shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the six babies lying on their backs in a circle.

"All da babies," she captioned the post, tagging their moms.

Tisdale also posted a picture of the kids on Instagram Stories.

"Cutest class," she wrote. "Thanks @hilaryduff for hosting."

Duff gave birth to Mae in March and later introduced her baby girl in a black and white Instagram photo.

"Most people post this on the first day..... but you're a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it's happening on the 7th... happy week earth side little bit! We love you so...."

Duff came to fame on the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. She most recently played Kelsey Peters on the Paramount+ series Younger, which ended in June after seven seasons.