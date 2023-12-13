Hilary Duff is going to be a mom of four.

The 36-year-old singer and actress is expecting her fourth child, her third with her husband, Matthew Koma.

Duff shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside her family's holiday card, which shows Duff holding her baby bump.

"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the card reads.

Actresses Mandy Moore, Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Love this. What a cute card!!" Moore wrote.

"Ahh Congrats you guys!" Hale added.

"Ahh congrats !!!" Dewan said.

Duff and Koma married in 2019 and have two children together, daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2. Duff also has a son, Luca, 11, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie

Duff discussed her kids on Late Night with Seth Meyers in January, likening daughter Banks to a "unicorn."