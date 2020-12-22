Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are celebrating one year of marriage.

Duff, an actress and singer, and Koma, a singer-songwriter, marked their first wedding anniversary Monday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Duff shared a photo of herself and Koma eating a plate of appetizers at their wedding and reflected in the caption.

"I love this moment so much. Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding.. this is directly after ....we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up ..Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage," the star wrote.

"Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this," she added. "Thank you for being a damn good man. Best I've ever met 12-21-19. Thanks for drinking two cups or water today... baby steps Old dogs can learn new tricks."

Koma also posted a photo from their wedding and looked back on their difficult year in the caption.

"Happy Anniversary Ba.... One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can't imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this...

"They always say 'the first year is the hardest,' but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I'm so in awe of your badassery. How you're able to be the mom, individual, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don't know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it."

Koma thanked Duff for being "the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate" partner and for reminding him to "drink water and eat breakfast."

"You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You're the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you," he said.

Duff and Koma have a 2-year-old daughter, Banks Violet, and married at their Los Angeles home in December 2019. Duff was previously wed to Mike Comrie and has an 8-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex.

In October, Duff announced she is expecting her third child, her second with Koma. She showed her baby bump in a new photo this month while celebrating her "quarantine birthday" at home. Her birthday was in September.

"Hubby made my quarantine birthday so sweet and special this year. Missing my friends and family I got to be with .... just reminiscing feeling happy and light... baby and I all dressed up for a celebration," Duff captioned the post.

Duff announced last week that the planned Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+ has been canceled. She plays Kelsey Peters on the TV Land series Younger, which was renewed in July for a seventh season.