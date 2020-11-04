One Tree Hill and Lethal Weapon alum Hilarie Burton has joined the cast of The Walking Dead for Season 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Join me in #Welcoming @HilarieBurton to our amazing #TWDFamily We're thrilled to have you join us officially! #TuesdayThoughts. Thanks to you and @JDMorgan," TWD executive producer Gale Anne Hurd tweeted.

Burton will play Negan's late wife Lucille in flashbacks during the zombie-apocalypse drama's upcoming 11th and final season on AMC.

Burton's real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played the villain Negan since Season 6.

"Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with @JDMorgan," the actress tweeted. "I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They've been a part of our family for ages and I'm so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille."

The couple also have been starring together from their home in an AMC reality series called Friday Night with the Morgans since the coronavirus pandemic shut most TV and film productions down in the United States.