"So I'm new to TikTok. I'm brand new to TikTok. And I'm trying to figure it out. There's a lot of dancing and lip-syncing and all that kind of stuff," Hilaria shared.
"I started doing the trends and some of them are samba trends. And I danced a million years ago. And people started writing to me, 'You should be onDancing with the Stars, you should be onDancing with the Stars,'" Hilaria said.
"And because I danced before, my connection with ballroom is a little painful because I broke my hip and I didn't ever dance again. So I've always been a fan of the show, and I get excited to kind of see it, but I haven't really focused on who the contestants are."
Hilaria -- a former member of New York University's ballroom dance team -- said she "didn't realize" they let dancers on the show, suggesting that she considers herself to be a professional.
"So I always thought this thing like, 'I can't do this show, that's not the right fit for me, it's people who've never danced before,'" Hilaria recalled.
"Because I danced before, and so it just felt like this is a place where I probably don't belong. And for me, who has tremendous issues of belonging, I was like, 'I don't want to go into a place where I don't belong.'"
Hilaria reiterated how she was "just posting things and having fun" on social media without the intent of seeking attention from Dancing with the Stars' producers.
"I wasn't even responding to [fans]' comments [I should be on DWTS]," Hilaria noted.
Hilaria shared, "I was like, 'What is this?!' At first, I was like, 'You know, no. I can't do that.' And then a few days later I was on a plane. Crazy. Crazy. That's stuff I don't do. I'm a mom... I have seven kids and I've got to have structure."
Hilaria said a week later, she moved her children out to Los Angeles.
"I found a house 12 hours before I moved into it... It was just a crazy, crazy last minute thing," Hilaria repeated.
"So did I manifest it? I mean, I don't know. I think the word was I 'campaigned.' I wish I had been such an advocate for myself, because I would've loved to do this sooner. But no, it was just that I was playing around and the people who manifested it were the fans."
While it marked the pair's highest score of the season, Gleb was apparently expecting to see higher score cards.
Gleb, "super proud" of his celebrity partner, told Hilaria after the show, "I think you totally delivered a great dance. I think you executed every single move. I am not so happy about the scores, but we got our first 8, so that's exciting. And that first 8 came from Derek, and I think that speaks value, a lot of value."