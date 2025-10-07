Dancing with the Stars contestant Hilaria Baldwin has denied Julianne Hough's story about how she was chosen to compete on the show's 34th season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Julianne, co-host of Dancing with the Stars, claimed in early September on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast that Hilaria, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, had been "campaigning" on social media to get on Dancing with the Stars this year.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

"I heard from Julianne Hough that you manifested this, like you made it," Amanda Hirsch told Hilaria during the Tuesday, October 7 episode of her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

"So, I love Julianne," Hilaria, 41, interjected.

"I don't know where she got that from... I saw that, too, and I was like, 'That's not how it happened.'"

But the author and wellness influencer clarified that she "loved" Julianne's version of her casting experience.

"I love that story, I actually love that story. I wish I had manifested it. I guess it depends on which way you look at it," Hilaria said.

The Baldwins star went on to recall how her casting on Dancing with the Stars actually went down.

"So I'm new to TikTok. I'm brand new to TikTok. And I'm trying to figure it out. There's a lot of dancing and lip-syncing and all that kind of stuff," Hilaria shared.

"I started doing the trends and some of them are samba trends. And I danced a million years ago. And people started writing to me, 'You should be on Dancing with the Stars, you should be on Dancing with the Stars,'" Hilaria said.

"And because I danced before, my connection with ballroom is a little painful because I broke my hip and I didn't ever dance again. So I've always been a fan of the show, and I get excited to kind of see it, but I haven't really focused on who the contestants are."

Hilaria -- a former member of New York University's ballroom dance team -- said she "didn't realize" they let dancers on the show, suggesting that she considers herself to be a professional.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"So I always thought this thing like, 'I can't do this show, that's not the right fit for me, it's people who've never danced before,'" Hilaria recalled.

"Because I danced before, and so it just felt like this is a place where I probably don't belong. And for me, who has tremendous issues of belonging, I was like, 'I don't want to go into a place where I don't belong.'"

Hilaria reiterated how she was "just posting things and having fun" on social media without the intent of seeking attention from Dancing with the Stars' producers.

"I wasn't even responding to [fans]' comments [I should be on DWTS]," Hilaria noted.

But then in late August, Hilaria told Amanda that Dancing with the Stars called her "out of the blue."

Hilaria shared, "I was like, 'What is this?!' At first, I was like, 'You know, no. I can't do that.' And then a few days later I was on a plane. Crazy. Crazy. That's stuff I don't do. I'm a mom... I have seven kids and I've got to have structure."

Hilaria said a week later, she moved her children out to Los Angeles.

"I found a house 12 hours before I moved into it... It was just a crazy, crazy last minute thing," Hilaria repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT
"So did I manifest it? I mean, I don't know. I think the word was I 'campaigned.' I wish I had been such an advocate for myself, because I would've loved to do this sooner. But no, it was just that I was playing around and the people who manifested it were the fans."

During Dancing with the Stars' September 30 episode, Hilaria and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko performed a samba to "Shake it to the Max" and earned 22 out of 30 possible points from Dancing with the Stars judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

While it marked the pair's highest score of the season, Gleb was apparently expecting to see higher score cards.

Gleb, "super proud" of his celebrity partner, told Hilaria after the show, "I think you totally delivered a great dance. I think you executed every single move. I am not so happy about the scores, but we got our first 8, so that's exciting. And that first 8 came from Derek, and I think that speaks value, a lot of value."

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Gleb called Hilaria "the hardest worker in the room," and he added, "You're a superhero in the dance studio. I love how much you put so much passion and love, and you're truly inspirational."

Dancing with the Stars airs its next episode on Tuesday, October 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 34
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 34 NEWS