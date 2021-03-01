Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are celebrating the birth of their sixth child.

The 62-year-old actor and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, recently welcomed their sixth child together, Hilaria Baldwin confirmed Monday on Instagram.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo of herself surrounded by her children, daughter Carmen, 7m, sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Edu, 5 months, and the new baby.

"7," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Baldwin also has a daughter, Ireland, 25, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to Edu in September after experiencing two miscarriages in 2019. She and Baldwin introduced their son on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the same month and said spending time with family has been a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're not seeing too many of our friends, the kids aren't going to school," Baldwin said. "What's interesting to watch is how close they've gotten, because they only have each other in the house. It's really a beautiful thing to watch."

Baldwin also discussed the perks of being an older parent.

"On one level, I think you appreciate it more. When I was younger and work was primary, I had to divide my time with that," he said.

In December, Baldwin defended Hilaria Baldwin after her Spanish accent and heritage were called into question by a journalist. Hilaria Baldwin was born in Boston but grew up spending time in Spain.