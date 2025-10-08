Hilaria, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin who also starred on The Baldwins reality series, and Gleb were ousted from Dancing with the Stars' 34th season after they received the lowest combined total of judges' scores and home viewer votes that were cast live during the Tuesday, October 7 episode on ABC.
The 41-year-old mother of seven and wellness influencer cried once she realized her Dancing with the Stars journey is over.
Hilaria, fighting back tears, toldPeople, "I mean, the only reason I'm sad is because I was so happy. I was so happy. And so, that's an important thing to remember. Sadness comes from missing something that was wonderful."
The author and former yoga teacher called Dancing with the Stars "a wonderful experience," and she said she was "happy" to have been partnered with Gleb.
Gleb, for his part, commended Hilaria on weeks of "tireless" hard work in rehearsals.
"You put your heart and soul into dance," Gleb gushed of his celebrity partner.
"You had so much passion and love for it and I truly appreciate it because I've been doing this for 35 years, and I know how hard it is and I know how much work it takes to perfect things."
Gleb continued, "I know how much it meant for you to continue on but, look, we got a chance... I had a chance to dance with you for four weeks and I'm just so proud of you and let's just go and continue practicing tomorrow. You never know."
Hilaria also told the magazine that she's "so grateful" and "so proud" of the rest of the Dancing with the Stars cast and she'll be "rooting for them" from now on.
"There's 10 votes, so I can give one equally to each one of them because I love them all equally," Hilaria said.
"So, no. No, this has only been a wonderful experience and I'm happy I got to do [it] with [Gleb]."
In fact, while Derek was criticizing the routine, saying he was still waiting for Hilaria to have her "breakout" moment on the show and for her to show the world who she is, Carrie Ann and Bruno interrupted and disagreed with him.
"The force is still with you!" Bruno shouted, adding how he didn't see Hilaria do anything wrong.
Carrie Ann also praised Hilaria for dancing for herself because it clearly brings her joy.