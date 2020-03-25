Starz announced on Wednesday that it's upcoming crime drama series Hightown, starring Monica Raymund, will premiere on May 17 at 8 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-episode series will also air day and date on the StarzPlay international streaming service throughout Europe and Latin America.

Raymund (Chicago Fire, The Good Wife) stars as hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent Jackie Quinones who discovers a dead body on the beach. The death is the latest casualty of Cape Cod's opioid epidemic.

Jackie starts to become sober until she believes it's only up to her to solve the case.

James Badge Dale (Only the Brave) stars as Sergeant Ray Abruzzo of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit who is with odds with Jackie. The duo begin to spiral as they lose themselves to the investigation.

Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco , Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood also star.

Hightown is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (Gotham). Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean, Top Gun: Maverick) is also executive producing alongside Gary Lennon, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz from Bruckheimer TV.

Oscar nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Black Panther) directed the first two episodes.