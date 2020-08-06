Zoe Kravitz' series High Fidelity won't return for a second season on Hulu.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Hulu canceled the romantic comedy-drama series after one season.

Sources said the decision wasn't easy for Hulu and came after lengthy consideration. The show moving to another network is reportedly unlikely.

Kravitz voiced her love for the High Fidelity cast and crew in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"i wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck."

High Fidelity reimagined Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name. The series followed Rob (Kravitz), a record store owner in Brooklyn, N.Y., who explores her past relationships through music.

High Fidelity was developed by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka and co-starred Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes. The series premiered in February.