HGTV star Ty Pennington married Kellee Merrell during an intimate ceremony in Savannah, Ga.

Pennington and Merrell officially became husband and wife in front of eight guests at the couple's 19th-century home they are restoring together, People magazine reported.

"We did it," Pennington said on Instagram Sunday alongside a wedding photo featuring himself and Merrell standing in front of a white convertible.

Pennington, 56, announced his engagement to Merrell, 33, in July.

The pair first met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto. Pennington and Merrell then cemented their relationship in 2020 when they quarantined together due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennington is best known for starring in HGTV's Ty Breaker and Battle on the Beach along with TLC's Trading Spaces and ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.