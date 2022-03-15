HGTV star Steve Ford is going to be a dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Restored by the Fords star is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Andrea Cargill, in June.

"It's going to be awesome to be a dad, and I know that Andrea will be an incredible mom. It's a happy time in our lives and I am grateful that our family is growing," Ford told People.

"This summer is going to bring more love and new adventures with the arrival of our son. We can't wait to meet him," he added.

Ford confirmed the news on Instagram. Fellow HGTV stars Drew Scott and Tamara Day were among those to congratulate Ford in the comments.

"Amazing! Congrats!!!!!" Scott wrote.

"Oh my goodness how wonderful!!" Day said.

Ford and Cargill married in December after three years of dating.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I'm looking forward to starting a family and taking on life together as husband and wife," Ford told People at the time.

Ford stars on Restored by the Fords with his sister, Leanne Ford. The HGTV series follows the siblings as they restore homes in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area.