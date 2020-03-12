HGTV star Mina Starsiak is going to be a mom of two.

The Good Bones star, 32, announced in an interview with People published Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Steve Hawk.

"We're pregnant!" she told the magazine. "It's super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky."

Starsiak and Hawk already have a 19-month-old son, Jack Richard. The couple struggled with infertility issues while trying for baby No. 2, but ultimately conceived via a non-medicated round of intrauterine insemination.

"It doesn't feel real yet," Starsiak said. "But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears."

Starsiak is due to give birth in September.

Starsiak confirmed news of her pregnancy Wednesday on Instagram. Fans congratulated the expectant mom in the comments.

"Very happy for all of you!" one person wrote.

"Congratulations! I wish you a wonderful pregnancy!!" another said.

Good Bones, starring Starsiak and her mom, Karen Laine, completed a fourth season on HGTV in August. The series follows the mother-daughter pair as they renovate homes in Indianapolis, Ind.