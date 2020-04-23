HGTV star Jasmine Roth is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old television personality and her husband, Brett Roth, welcomed their first child, daughter Hazel Lynn, on Tuesday.

Roth, the host of Hidden Potential, announced her baby girl's birth in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"SHE'S HERE!! Hazel Lynn Roth was born last night at 7:46pm weighing 7lbs 3oz and our world is forever changed! Baby and parents (OMG THAT'S US!) are doing great," Roth wrote.

"Can't wait to share lots of details about the birth, her name, and our hospital stay (it's been awesome #thankyouhealthcareworkers), but for now we're just enjoying spending time with this perfect little baby," she said. "We're SO IN LOVE!!"

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead, Good Bones stars Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak, and Bargain Mansions host Tamara Day were among those to congratulate the Roths in the comments.

"Congrats guys. Wow, hazel is joining a WONDERFUL family," Scott wrote.

"Congratulations!! We are so happy for you!!" Laine and Starsiak added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Life has changed for the better forever!! Congratulations on the most epic job you will ever have mom and dad!!" Day said.

Roth told People that her fear and anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic "melted away" upon seeing her daughter's face.

"It's a scary time to bring a child into the world when it feels like up is down and down is up, but as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away," the star said.

"Our family and friends are so supportive over lots of video chats and even though it's not how we planned, it's been absolutely perfect," she added. "She's only a couple hours old and loved so much already!"

Roth announced in October that she was expecting. She shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram after going into labor.

"HERE GOES! #39weekspregnant #readyornot #rothfamilystory," the star wrote.