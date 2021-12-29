HGTV's Sabrina Soto has announced on Instagram her engagement to celebrity chef Dean Sheremet.

"I said absolutely," Soto captioned a pair of photos of her and her fiance wearing warm clothes and enjoying a day at a beach in California's Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The couple are smiling together in one picture as Soto shows off her new engagement ring.

A second snapshot focuses on Soto's hand, which is adorned by a gold band with a large round diamond.

Sheremet posted the same pictures on his own account.

"Happy birthday SABRINA! I can't wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely,)" he wrote.

Atlas is Sheremet's 3-year-old son with his ex-fiancee, Vanessa Black. He was also previously married to country music star LeAnn Rimes, but they had no children together.

Soto has a 6-year-old daughter named Olivia Gray with her former boyfriend Steve Grevemberg.