During each episode, Tayshia and Tyler will also evaluate the transformed spaces, including iconic and never-before-seen rooms, with a third guest judge.
"When we learned the Bachelor Mansion needed a serious makeover, we knew only HGTV could give the iconic property a renovation worthy of the name," Warner Bros. Discovery executive Howard Lee said in a statement.
"We're welcoming fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history to the HGTV family and can't wait to see what they get up to in this first of its kind competition for the network."
The majority of the 12 competitors have some work experience -- or some other informal background -- in construction, roofing, house flipping, or interior design.
Brendan's family is in the roofing business, Dean renovated the van he and wife Caelynn Miller-Keyes temporarily lived in, Noah recently flipped his own home with Abigail Heringer, and Chris and Sam are contractors.
Jill is an architectural historian, Tammy and Jeremy have jobs in real estate, and Allyshia works as an interior designer.
As for the rest of the contestants, their ties to construction or design aren't as well documented.
Tayshia and Tyler seem thrilled about the opportunity to judge these former bachelors and bachelorettes at work.
"Happy to be back in the Mansion!!! And definitely for the right reasons!!!" Tayshia commented on HGTV's post.
And Tyler gushed, "The most dramatic home renovation begins soon!!!"
While Tyler has worked as a general contractor for years, Tayshia has some television experience after co-hosting The Bachelorette's 17th and 18th seasons alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.
An official premiere date for the new series will be confirmed at a later time.