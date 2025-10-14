The Bachelor mansion will undergo a dramatic makeover on HGTV's new series, Bachelor Mansion Takeover, and the network has announced the show's host, judges and cast.

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, "coming soon" to HGTV, will be hosted by The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer.

The two judges on the new design competition series, which is slated to premiere in 2026, will be The Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron.

The show will feature 12 familiar faces renovating the iconic Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, CA, where nearly 40 seasons of The Bachelor franchise have filmed.

"Next year, 12 Bachelor Nation alums (with expert renovation skills) will return to the iconic Mansion -- this time, to renovate it!" HGTV revealed in an Instagram post.

"Watch them trade roses for paintbrushes in HGTV's new design competition series: Bachelor Mansion Takeover, hosted by @jessepalmer and judged by @tayshia and @tylerjcameron."

At the end of the reality competition, the winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize.

The former bachelors bringing their tools to The Bachelor mansion will be Brendan Morais, Chris Stallworth, Dean Unglert, Jeremy Simon, Noah Erb, and Sam McKinney.

The former bachelorettes on Bachelor Mansion Takeover will be Allyshia Gupta, Courtney Robertson, Jill Chin, Joan Vassos, Sandra Mason, and Tammy Ly.

During each episode, Tayshia and Tyler will also evaluate the transformed spaces, including iconic and never-before-seen rooms, with a third guest judge.

"When we learned the Bachelor Mansion needed a serious makeover, we knew only HGTV could give the iconic property a renovation worthy of the name," Warner Bros. Discovery executive Howard Lee said in a statement.

"We're welcoming fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history to the HGTV family and can't wait to see what they get up to in this first of its kind competition for the network."

The majority of the 12 competitors have some work experience -- or some other informal background -- in construction, roofing, house flipping, or interior design.
Brendan's family is in the roofing business, Dean renovated the van he and wife Caelynn Miller-Keyes temporarily lived in, Noah recently flipped his own home with Abigail Heringer, and Chris and Sam are contractors.

Jill is an architectural historian, Tammy and Jeremy have jobs in real estate, and Allyshia works as an interior designer.

As for the rest of the contestants, their ties to construction or design aren't as well documented.

Tayshia and Tyler seem thrilled about the opportunity to judge these former bachelors and bachelorettes at work.

"Happy to be back in the Mansion!!! And definitely for the right reasons!!!" Tayshia commented on HGTV's post.

And Tyler gushed, "The most dramatic home renovation begins soon!!!"

While Tyler has worked as a general contractor for years, Tayshia has some television experience after co-hosting The Bachelorette's 17th and 18th seasons alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

An official premiere date for the new series will be confirmed at a later time.

HGTV had announced the Bachelor mansion series under a different working title -- Renovating the Bachelor Mansion -- back in May.

The Bachelor mansion has seen cocktail parties, Rose Ceremonies, pool parties, romantic fireplace conversations and more ever since the show premiered its first season in 2002 on ABC.

Following more than two decades of wear and tear, the mansion is probably in desperate need of some updates, repairs and modern decor.

HGTV previously revealed that the contestants will "duke it out in various design challenges" with the hope of winning money.

The pickup announcement was made at Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation this past spring.
